Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 109,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $54.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

