Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $24,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $54.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

