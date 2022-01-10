Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $687,000 Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.83.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

