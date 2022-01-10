Davis R M Inc. Has $86.59 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,452.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3,434.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

