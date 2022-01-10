Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 81,592 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,592 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.21% of AMETEK worth $58,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $142.38 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.