Jennison Associates LLC Has $53.36 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.57% of Century Communities worth $53,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

NYSE:CCS opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

