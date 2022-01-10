Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.36 ($3.82).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €4.25 ($4.83) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($16.65). The business’s 50 day moving average is €4.06 and its 200 day moving average is €4.07.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.