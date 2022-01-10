Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $11.72 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $37.97 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

