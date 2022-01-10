Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 609.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Shares of TROW opened at $191.58 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.09 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

