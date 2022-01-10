Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,784,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $468.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.