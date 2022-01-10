EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $51.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

