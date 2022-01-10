Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TALO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $894.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after acquiring an additional 767,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Talos Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,589,000 after acquiring an additional 206,599 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 584,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

