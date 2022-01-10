Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $13.25 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

