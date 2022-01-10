Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0324 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $52.78 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00311543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,726,636,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,629,831,406 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

