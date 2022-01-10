LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,456 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of LCI Industries worth $89,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,341,000 after acquiring an additional 129,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $152.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.11. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $122.99 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

