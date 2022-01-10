Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
APAC stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile
Read More: Pattern Day Trader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC).
Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.