Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

APAC stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.