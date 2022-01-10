Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $386,165.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00064088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

