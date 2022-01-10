Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $42.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $35.46 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 593,261 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
