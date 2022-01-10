Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $42.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $35.46 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 593,261 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

