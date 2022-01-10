Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $133.77 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

