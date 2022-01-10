FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Novavax were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novavax by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Novavax by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Novavax by 10.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $126.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.35. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.83.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $201,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,408 shares of company stock worth $18,689,758 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

