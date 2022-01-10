FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $354.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.49. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

