First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

NYSE DVN opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

