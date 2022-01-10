465 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $105.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

