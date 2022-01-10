WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3,846.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,132,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,376 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 56,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $53.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.895 per share. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

