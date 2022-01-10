Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42.

