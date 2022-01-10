FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 550 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLO opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

