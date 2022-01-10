Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $221.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

