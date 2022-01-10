Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Cut by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $397.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

