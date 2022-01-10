Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 727 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $111.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.