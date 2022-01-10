BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 1,584 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

NYSE:LYV opened at $115.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

