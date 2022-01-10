Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 37 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $610.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $659.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.42. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

