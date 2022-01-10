Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,227 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $316.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.21 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

