Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after buying an additional 114,589 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

DAL opened at $41.51 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -319.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

