JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.95.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $171.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $170.72 and a one year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,352 shares of company stock worth $21,050,280. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

