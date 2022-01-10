PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

