Analysts Set Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) PT at €27.64

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.64 ($31.41).

Several equities research analysts have commented on STVN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €17.97 ($20.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €22.92. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($33.16).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The firm had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $461,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.