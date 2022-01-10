Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $137,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

