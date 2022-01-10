Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 161,202 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $115,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE:DAR opened at $65.50 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.