Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 170,977 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 170,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of MKS Instruments worth $107,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $169.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average of $156.75.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

