Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 242,283 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $98,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,399,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. General Motors has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

