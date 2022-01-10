Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $94,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

