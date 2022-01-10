Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,025,000 after acquiring an additional 166,119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,548,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after buying an additional 185,443 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,427,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,844,000.

MXI stock opened at $91.17 on Monday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $99.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

