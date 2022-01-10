Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $51.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

