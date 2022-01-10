Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 218,772 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,570 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 218,772 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

