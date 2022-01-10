Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,662 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

DGX opened at $155.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.00. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

