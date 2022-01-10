Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Declines By 19.6%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HNNMY. UBS Group lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.