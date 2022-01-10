Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,326.0 days.
Shares of DACHF opened at $7.10 on Monday. Daicel has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.
Daicel Company Profile
