Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,326.0 days.

Shares of DACHF opened at $7.10 on Monday. Daicel has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Get Daicel alerts:

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.