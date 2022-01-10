PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PCN opened at $17.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.