American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

American Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by 109.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 162,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

