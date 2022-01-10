Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERMAY. Oddo Bhf lowered Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eramet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

OTCMKTS ERMAY opened at $8.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

